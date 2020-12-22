WARSAW — Karen J. Miller, age 80, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5:40 a.m. in Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Karen was born August 13, 1940 in Michigan City, Indiana to Harry G. and Alice Lavonne (Webb) Jackson.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Miller on July 5, 1957 in Kansas.
She was formerly a resident of Garrett and Huntertown prior to moving to Warsaw. Karen was a former real estate agent and longtime retail sales associate. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Karen is survived by children, Barry Miller, Auburn, Gail (Joe) Engelhaupt, Warsaw, William Miller, Michigan, Michael (Annie) Miller, Albion; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren along with her loving family at Mason Health Center.
She was preceded in death by both parents; one sister, one brother and granddaughter Amanda Miller.
Services for Karen will be held at a later date. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw are entrusted with arrangements for the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. 300 N., Albion, Indiana 46701.
