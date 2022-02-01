Pamela Welbaum
GARRETT — Pamela J. Welbaum, 74, of Garrett, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born October 16, 1947, in Muncie to Ralph L. and Ellen M. (Deneen) McLaughlin. They both have preceded her in death.
Pam married Ronald E. Welbaum on February 25, 1985, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Garrett.
She worked at Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for 10 years, retiring in 2015.
Pam was a member of the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary, Garrett Eagles Auxiliary, Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Auburn Women of the Moose.
Also surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, David L. and Marla Rust of Garrett, Richard C. and Lea Welbaum of Fort Wayne and Randy A. Welbaum of Grabill; five grandchildren, Zachary Rust, Trent Welbaum, Emma Welbaum, Ryan Welbaum and Morgan Welbaum; two great-grandchildren, Shaelyn Welbaum and Jaedyn Welbaum; and a brother, Doug C. (Laura Wengzen) McLaughlin of Auburn.
A graveside service will take place at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11-A, Auburn, with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating.
Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, Indiana 46706.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.