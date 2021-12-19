AUBURN — Eileen J. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on July 3, 1929, in Butler to Roy W. and Bertha (Buttermore) Culler.
Eileen married Russell D. Ridgway on May 15, 1949, in Auburn, and he passed away September 7, 1995.
She managed the cafeteria at East Auburn/J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn, retiring after 25 years of service.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. She also was a member and served as past President of the Auburn Elks Auxiliary.
Eileen was a Girl Scout Leader, Brownie Leader and helped coach her children’s Auburn Swim Club.
She was a “Super” mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Mona L. and Monte Brown of Spencerville, and Gwen C. McClure of Avilla; six grandchildren, Erika Brown, Brian (Mindy) Brown, Jason (LaTosha) Banks, Michael (Carmella) McClure, Brandon (Mariah Lemke) Laney and Nathan (Amber) Laney; and three great-grandchildren, Emerson Brown, Elson Brown and Samuel Banks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kirk D. Ridgway; sister, Diana Glaze; and three brothers, Wayne Culler, Keith Culler and Gary Culler
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed the ALS Association Indiana Chapter, P.O. Box 56023, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
