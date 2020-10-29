WATERLOO — Michael K McDowell, 68 died Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb in Auburn.
A private family funeral mass will be held Monday at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow the mass in St. Michaels catholic cemetery. Calling is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo.
Masks are required per state mandate at the funeral home and church.
Memorials can be given in Mike’s name to the Waterloo Fire Department. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.