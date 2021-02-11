ANGOLA — John F. Burroughs, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1937 in Plymouth, Indiana to Ora and Helen (Mowiser) Burroughs. John graduated from Plymouth Lincoln High School in 1955 and received his bachelor’s degree from Tri-State University, Angola, Indiana.
He married Janice L. Delancey on Feb. 19, 1961.
John was an aero-space and mechanical engineer. He worked for Rockwell International in California where he had worked on the Space Shuttle. He retired from Flint & Waling in Kendallville, Indiana.
John was a member of the Angola Christian Church. He enjoyed living at his lake home on Crooked Lake, boating, ice skating, camping and participating in church activities. He loved animals and enjoyed visiting state parks and going hiking.
Surviving is his daughter, Bonnie Burroughs of Fort Myers Beach, Florida and his nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his furry grandpet, Anchor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Janice L. Burroughs on March 17, 2009; brother, Bud Burroughs and sisters, Phyllis Shearer and Virginia Aker.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana. Minister John Coney will be officiating. A Celebration of Life at the lake cottage will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in John’s memory to the Angola Christian Church.1297 N. 200 W., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
