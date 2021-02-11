GARRETT — Jeremy Warren Jones, 44, passed away at his home on Feb. 9, 2021.
He was born in Fort Wayne and attended Garrett High School, class of 1995.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Mason Fan; his mother, Sara Jones; father, Jeffrey Jones; his grandmother, Mary Jane Clemons; a sister and brother-in-law, Melisa and Alexander Limanowski; and his partner, Tracy Williams.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Edna Clevenger, and Robert Jones.
He was a kind person who helped others. He will be greatly missed by many extended family members and friends.
At his request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
