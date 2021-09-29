Terry Slagal
COLUMBIA CITY — Terry Lee Slagal, 70, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Auburn Village.
Born on Oct. 13, 1950, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, he was the son of Russell Dean and Mary Louise (Howe) Slagal.
Terry had been baptized Catholic and enjoyed collecting baseball hats and wearing bright colors.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Dixie Dowell and Rusty Beauchamp; sister-in-law Kathleen Slagal; five nieces and nephews; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Slagal and Gary Slagal; and two brothers-in-law, Phil Dowell and Pete Beauchamp.
There will be a private family graveside service at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Cemetery where Terry will be laid to rest by his parents.
Memorial donations may be given in Terry’s memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Terry’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
