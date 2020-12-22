AUBURN — Daniel R. “Bo” Smith, 57, passed away Monday December 21, 2020 at his home in Auburn. He was born December 1, 1963 in Fort Wayne.
His parents were Neal Smith and Julie (Dare) Elwood and they have both passed away, as has his brother David Smith.
Bo was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and was General Manager of Revelation Medical Devices of Auburn. He was also the Pastor of Seekers Fellowship of Auburn. He impacted many lives for Christ through his passion for leadership development/coaching and training and love for family and friends.
He married Brenda Beaty on October 6, 1990 in the Indian Village Church of God and she survives.
Also surviving is a daughter and son in law, Taylor and Chase Rayle of Fort Wayne and a grandson, Knox Rayle. A sister and brother-in-law, Sherri and Gary Furniss of Fort Wayne; a stepsister Laurie Terry of Ossian and half-sister Trisha McIntyre of Ossian; brothers and Sisters-in-laws, Sharon and Gene Meredith of Fort Wayne, Larry and Jan Beaty of Auburn, Dan and Kathryn Beaty of Hamilton, Montana, Sue and Tony Beard of Spencerville, Rick and Rita Beaty of Stevensville, Montana, Dawn Drudge of Garrett and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering for friends and family will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn. A graveside service, which is open to the public, will be Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn with Pastor Larry Williams officiating. The Auburn American Legion and the Marine Corps will perform military honors at the cemetery.
Due to the state mandate and everyone’s continued safety, masks, social distancing and a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at any one time will be required.
Preferred memorials can be given in Bo’s name to Seekers Fellowship of Auburn.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
