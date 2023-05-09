HAMILTON — William (Bill) Richard Mathers, 88, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1934, to Glen W. and Margaret A.F. (Cutler) Mathers.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954.
Bill had many nicknames that many knew him by, the most common were "Willie," "Wild Willie," "Wild Bill."
Bill is survived by this third wife, Marjorie Mathers, who resides in Fort Myers, Florida; from his first marriage, his two children, Ronald Mathers, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Tamara Mathers, of Hamilton, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Elaine (Andrew) Anderson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Damian Dowell, of Hamilton, Indiana, Steven Mathers, of Wauseon, Ohio, Ian Mathers, of Portage, Indiana, and Brittany Hurst, of Bryan, Ohio; and 11 great-grandchildren, including Xavier Mathers, Collin Mathers, Noah Dowell, Xalynn Dowell, Luna Dowell and Greyson Anderson.
Bill was known for his adventurous life. He fully lived his life to the fullest throughout his years. He was an avid wood worker and his work at one time was the town's welcome signs that were displayed at each direction when one would arrive into Hamilton.
He owned many businesses throughout his lifetime. Several to mention were the Rib Room Restaurant & Bar, Ski-Doo Snowmobile Shop, and a barber shop.
He lived with his wife, Marjorie, in Hamilton prior to moving permanently to Fort Myers, where he resided until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three stepsons, Jerry Dugan, Gary Dugan and Rick Dugan.
A private family celebration will take place at a later date.
