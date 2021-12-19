HAMILTON — Debra Jean Hurraw, age 67, of Hamilton passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hurraw was born on July 24, 1954, in Angola to Walter and Juanita Mae (Wolff) Heller.
She married Charles “Chuck” Hurraw on June 26, 1976, in Angola.
Deb worked in software support for CTN Farmworks, which became Trimble Navigation, in Hamilton for 20 years. She was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ. Deb and Chuck enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling together. For many years she helped on the family farm and had a large garden. She was known by many as “The Sweet Corn Lady” and sold sweet corn at several stands in the area. She also loved music, she was especially good at playing the piano. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Hurraw of Hamilton; daughter, Rachel Hurraw of Hamilton; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Chante Hurraw of Hamilton; son, Mike Hurraw of Hamilton; six grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Candice Heller of Hamilton; brother, Dave Heller of Hamilton; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Mitch Buell of Angola; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Heller; and an infant sister, Barbara Joellen.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, California 91365.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
