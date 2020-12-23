ASHLEY – Albert “Abie” Everett Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home in Ashley.
He was born September 8, 1948, in Auburn to Albert T. and Dahlia (Gross) Everett. They have both preceded him in death.
Albert was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War.
Albert married Karen K. McGrew on January 30, 1971, at the Ashley Church of God, and she survives in Ashley.
He worked for the Zollner Corp in Fort Wayne as a supervisor for 17 years. He later owned and operated Abies Restaurant in Ashley until his retirement in 2011.
He was a member of the Hudson United Methodist Church. He also was a member of the Ashley Masonic Lodge.
Also surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle L. and Jeff Thomas of Ashley, Kristina J. and Joel Jollief of Kendallville and Keli G. Everett of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Bailey (Ian) Gasper, Everett Thomas, Jordan Jollief, Kiley Jollief and JJ (Shera) Thomas; seven great grandchildren, KayLynn Thomas, Karter Thomas, Kendrix Thomas, Kena Thomas, Isaac Gasper, Finn Gasper and Seeley Gasper; and two sisters and a spouse, Joan R. Everett of Tampa, Florida and Bonnie E. and Larry Mergy of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley G. Evans.
A private burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorials may be directed to Elara Caring Hospice, 2515 N. Bendix Dr., #103, South Bend, IN 46628 or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
