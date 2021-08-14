KENDALLVILLE — Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Parker, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1929, in Kendallville, to Maurice A. and Mary B. (Gohn) Drumheller.
On March 19, 1949, in Kendallville, she married William B. "Bill" Parker. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1990.
Betty was first and foremost a homemaker. Beginning at the age of 15, she was a church organist and played in area churches for a total of 60 years. She played the organ for funeral services at Berhalter-Hutchins Funeral Home in Kendallville, which is now Young Family Funeral Home. She also worked in the medical records department at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Parker was a member of Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority in Kendallville.
Betty enjoyed classical music and studied piano in Fort Wayne. Taking whistling lessons from Beverly Hutchins, she whistled in solo performances and duets with Mrs. Hutchins throughout the area. She loved baking.
Surviving are two sons, Gregg (Pamela J.) Parker, of Wolcottville and Todd (Belinda) Parker, of Charles Town, West Virginia; two daughters, Pamala Laurie, of Kendallville and Jan (Eric) Reasoner, of Whitinsville, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Brad (Kari) Parker, Lanelle (Fred) Romer, Andrea (Chad) Clark, Ethan (Wyeth) Slagle, Justin (Kim) Slagle, Damon Slagle, Bethany (Christopher) Milewski, Sean Landgraff, Tyler (Cortney) Parker and Brianna Parker; and 17 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way in a week.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug.16, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with her son, Todd Parker officiating.
Betty’s funeral service will also live stream on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, for those unable to attend in person.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.