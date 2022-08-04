FORT WAYNE — Marvin “Dallas” Wolf, age 84, of Auburn passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on July 4, 1938 in Fort Wayne to Wayne and Georgia (Clase) Wolf. Dallas graduated from Garrett High School in 1956. After high school he went to General Electric Apprentice School to learn how be a tool designer. Later he went on to graduate from Purdue University with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering.
Dallas honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He married Connie Gass on April 22, 1961 in Fort Wayne. She resides in Auburn.
Dallas worked as an engineer for General Electric in Fort Wayne for 42 years retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Waterloo. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors, woodworking and spending time in his workshop. He could build or fix about anything. Dallas and Connie have also enjoyed wintering in Naples, Florida for over 20 years.
Survivors include:
His wife of 61 years; Connie Wolf of Auburn.
Son and daughter-in-law; Michael and Carol Wolf of Woodbury, Tennessee.
Daughter; Tamara Wolf and Sharon Sheroski of Flushing, Michigan.
Dallas is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Norman Wolf and sister; Sharon Spieth.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral mass from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. 1098 County Road 39 in Waterloo with Father Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to Warm a Heart Community Outreach, 100 W. Railroad St, Waterloo, Indiana 46793
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
