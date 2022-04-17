ANGOLA — Jeffrey Lynn Stock, 76, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center.
He was born on July 29, 1945 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Wilmer F. and Ruth E. (Bleeke) Stock.
He married the love of his life, Fern Houvener, on Oct. 12, 1974, at Calvary Lutheran in Angola.
Jeffrey retired from Dana Weatherhead.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Jeffrey served in the National Guard for six years. He graduated from American School in 1967. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid IU Basketball fan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Fern Stock, of Angola; daughter, Audrey Elizabeth (Wes) Leer, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kainen Ty and Kadance Joslynn Leer, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; siblings, John (Diane) Stock, of Angola and Janice (John) Kryling, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Anita Stock, of Angola.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James Stock and Judy Colandino.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1 p.m., at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, with visitation beginning at noon, until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or donor’s choice.
