AUBURN — David P. Hilkey, 86, of Auburn, passed away, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born July 23, 1935, in Auburn to Paul S. and Dorothy E. (Kennedy) Hilkey.
David worked for various factories in the area, and also worked as a Captain at ISI Security for 30 years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Indiana State Police Alliance and Retired Indiana Private Detectives.
David enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family.
Surviving are five children, Paul (Kay) Hilkey of Auburn, Mike (Becky) Hilkey of Fort Wayne, Greg (Linda) Hilkey of Auburn, John Hilkey of Fort Wayne and Cheryl Murphy of Angola; brother, Doug (Kay) Hilkey of Hudson; sister, Nancy (Mike) Reese of Angola; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Duane Hilkey; and two sisters, Mary Wappes and Margie Ann Hilkey.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, followed by a graveside service at Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11A, Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Indiana State Police Alliance.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
