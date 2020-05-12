AVILLA — Paul Franklin Pankop, 66, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Avilla.
He was born on March 1, 1954, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Paul W. and Mary Jewel (McClanahan) Pankop.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a son, Kenny (Tiffany) Pankop, of Kendallville; a daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Kuchar, of Elgin, Illinois; five grandchildren, Lilly Fields, Khloe Pankop, Zane Pankop, Austin Kuchar and Boston Kuchar; his father, Paul W. Pankop, of Kendallville; a brother, Andrew Pankop, of Kendallville; and two nephews, Pete (Jen) Pankop, of Kentucky and Phillip Pankop, of Rome City.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Phillip Pankop; and a niece, Jessica Pankop.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
