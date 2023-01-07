ANGOLA — John Douglas Mireley, 71, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
Mr. Mireley was born on April 25, 1951, in Sturgis, Michigan, to William Harold and Mary Lou (Swihart) Mireley.
John graduated from Lakeland High School and Indiana University. After graduating from IU, he returned to the area where he taught at Brighton and Lakeland Jr. High Schools. He moved to West Lafayette to work for Purdue University, doing computer IT work. He eventually moved to East Lansing, Michigan, where he lived for many years, to do IT for Michigan State University.
He was an avid outdoorsman and a lover of dogs.
A beloved son, father, brother, and uncle, John is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Pfenning, of LaGrange, Indiana; his son, Bill R. Mireley, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his three sisters, Judy (Dwayne) Wilson, of Orland, Indiana, Linda Hamman, of Howe, Indiana, and Jacquie Nye, of St. Joseph, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Harold Mireley; and a brother, William Mireley.
According to John’s wishes, cremation will take place and private burial will take place at a later time at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange County 4-H Fair Association, P.O. Box 207, LaGrange, IN 46761 or The Farm Project, P.O. Box 76, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
