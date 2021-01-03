ANGOLA — David R. Porter, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, and there was Jesus.
He was born on December 26, 1936 in Auburn, Indiana.
David graduated from Auburn High School in 1954.
After high school, David joined the Indiana Army National Guard, and later the United States Navy where he spent time as an aircraft electrician serving in Project Magnet. During this time, he flew around the world three times. David’s service to his country provided vector aero magnetic survey data to the Intelligence Mapping Agency.
He worked for Bohn Aluminum in Butler, Indiana, for over 40 years, retiring in 2003.
David married Louise (Curtland) on December 6, 1980 in Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was a member of the Assembly of God, Angola, Indiana. He enjoyed spending time with his friends each morning at the Angola Burger King, and also enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Porter of Angola, Indiana; seven children, Jeff (Margaret) Porter of South Carolina, Alisha (John) Parker of Florida, Julie (Robert) Brown of Angola, Indiana, Jeannie (Karl) Shutt of Angola, Indiana, Doug (Jodi) Gardner of Angola, Indiana, Heather (Bret) Boyce of Ashley, Indiana, and Janelle (Arek) Howe of Angola, Indiana; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jimmy Ranney; and a sister, Chris Heiman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Porter; his mother, Vera (Haywood) Ranney; a brother, Ronnie Ranney; and a sister, Ann Weilbaker.
Visitation hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Assembly of God Church, 1405 Williams Street, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Memorial Services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the church, with Rev. Jeffrey L. Gowen officiating.
Social distancing, facial masks, and social gathering limit requirements will be in effect for the visitation and services in accordance with the Steuben County Health Department.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the Assembly of God Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
