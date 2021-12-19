KENDALLVILLE — Richard Arlen Nodine, age 91, of Kendallville, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Mr. Nodine was born in Walkerton, Indiana, to the late Willis Russell Nodine and Dorothea Grace (Applegate) Nodine. He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1948. He married Kathlyne May Harter on May 14, 1949 in Avilla and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2013. He was employed Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 42 years.
Survivors include, daughters Rita and Keith Pehling of Richmond, Illinois, Rene and Stephen Shanton of Kendallville, Roxanne and Larry McCormick of Ocala, Florida and Robin and Ron Lindzy of Kendallville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Darlene and Harold Hunt of Kendallville; and a brother, Lynn and Cecelia Nodine of Albion.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Nodine in 2012.
Visitation will be held today, Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2–5 p.m.at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Rev. David Mathews officiating the service.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
