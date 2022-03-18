AUBURN — William Eugene Johnson went home to his own personal box office seats in the sky, on March 15, 2022, after a long fought battle with health issues.
He was the definition of “family first”; the best dad to his daughter, Kyleigh, and "Papa Bill" to his two grandkids, Elodie and Emry.
He took great pride in his work, and greater pride in his family. He was an avid Raiders fan, loved a cold Budweiser, would ruin your insides with his spicy chili that he made, and he was always up for a friendly debate. His selflessness and company will be greatly missed by all whom he knew.
Additional surviving family members are his father, Russell (Rosario) Johnson, of Palm Bay, Florida; stepfather, Steven (Chris) Brown, of Butler; seven siblings, Teri Johnson, of St. Joe, Tim (Laura) Richards, of Leo, Kim (Jerry) Landis, of St. Joe, Leigh (Jon) Mergy, of Columbia City, Gary Richards, of Fort Wayne, Stewart Johnson, of Austin, Texas, and Tim (Angie) Brown, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Lynn Brown; and a sister, Tammy Kult.
The family is holding a Celebration of Life gathering tonight, Friday March 18, 2022, at the Auburn Moose Lodge from 5-8 p.m., and all are welcome.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
