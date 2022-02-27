KENDALLVILLE — Laird Kent Wysong, age 78, of Kendallville, died on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Wysong was born on August 2, 1943, in Wolf Lake, Indiana to the late Kenneth and Lucille (DePew) Wysong. Laird graduated from Ligonier High School in 1961 and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Air Force Special Forces. He married Kathleen Sue Tobey on June 20, 1982, in her parents' back yard in Porter County, Indiana.
Laird started out working for Superior Sample in Ligonier and went on to own Bowl Away Lanes Bowling Alley, The Kimmell Inn and then retired from Guardian Industries. He was a member of South Milford Church of Christ. He coached many little league baseball teams and several youth bowling leagues. Laird loved playing golf and playing card games with his many friends.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Wysong of Kendallville; sons Charles Wysong of Pendleton, Indiana, and Mitchell Wysong of Indianapolis; stepdaughter Jennifer and Julie Tobey of South Bend; stepson Jeremy Wysong of Indianapolis; grandchildren Ivy Wysong, Daniel Wysong, Kaylee Studon, Alex Studon and Liberty Studon; and sister Rhea and Kenny Morris of Syracuse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Andrew Wysong, a sister, Sandra Shephard, and a stepdaughter, Cheri Godfrey.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. 600 S., Wolcottville, Indiana 46795.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will take place at South Park Annex Cemetery in Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter, 1305 S. Sherman Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
