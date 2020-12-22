ANGOLA — Ruth Ann (Pohlmeyer) Sheets, age 92, passed away on December 20, 2020 at home in Angola, Indiana.
Ruth Ann (Tusie) was born on July 22, 1928 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
As a girl, Tusie loved Girl Scouts and horses. She later became a World Champion in Amateur English Equitation. Tusie attended South Side High School in Ft. Wayne and Indiana University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After graduation, she taught elementary school and was a Psi Iota Xi and a Ft. Wayne Junior League member.
Tusie married her college sweetheart Chuck Sheets in 1954. During 66 years of marriage, the couple entertained family and their many life-long friends. Hors d’oeuvres with cocktails was Tusie’s favorite meal. She made everyone feel welcome in their home. Chuck and Tusie traveled near and far. But, Tusie’s most treasured moments were on Lake James, the setting for her beloved Century, sunning, water skiing, and a gathering place for all known as Camp Sheets.
Tusie snowmobiled and downhill skied. Petite as she was, never was a day too cold for her, as long as she was wearing one of her totally matching ski outfits.
Tusie DETESTED fireworks. But, she loved Christmas, Pepsi, reading, her Buick, and her Dobermans. She loved Frank Sinatra, the Hoosiers, and “the girls”, Martha and Mary. She loved her family. Most of all, she loved Chuck.
Tusie was young at heart. She was a force. She was unforgettable.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, the Ft. Wayne Country Club, and Otsego Ski Club in Gaylord, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Sheets of Angola, Indiana; her daughters, Martha Kempf of Auburn, Indiana and Mary (Thomas) Tomaski of Gaylord, Michigan; her sister, Martha Rarick of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; her grandchildren, Peter C. (Jaclyn) Kempf, Jeffery Kempf, William Tomaski and Anthony Tomaski; her great grandchildren Rowan, Charlotte and Peter H. Kempf; her nieces Nancy (Scott) Ecclestone, Stephanie (Shawn) Wiley, Abigail (Barrett) Blaker, Caroline Rarick and Anna Rarick; and nephews Martin (Jennifer) Rarick, Charles H. Sheets, Taylor Ecclestone, Trevor (Claire) Ecclestone, and William Crick.
She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Ruth Pohlmeyer; her brothers-in-law William (Carrington) Sheets and Von Rarick.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Officiant Fr. Bernie Zadjel and Concelebrant Fr. Bob Showers. Burial will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, IN.
Memorials may be made to the Sheets Family Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation or St. Anthony of Padua.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
