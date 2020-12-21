ORLAND — Harold (Gene) Eugene Kelley, age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
Gene was born near Waterloo, Indiana on January 20, 1934 to Charles & Josephine Kelley. As a child he attended several schools. In the 40’s the family moved by horse and wagons to a farm in Quincy, Michigan. His remaining school years were completed at Quincy Schools.
Gene was a foreman at Weatherhead, Angola, Indiana, retiring many years ago.
Gene met and married Shirley Lavachek on September 22, 1958 in Coldwater, Michigan. They then moved to Orland, Indiana.
Gene was never one to waste a minute, always into something. He had his own garbage route for many years and dog bites to prove it. Additional side jobs of construction, roofing, mowing the town park, water reader, and a helper for any and all who needed it.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa Friend of Seminole, Florida, and Brenda Kelley of Quincy, Michigan; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend, Jan Dempsey of Angola, Indiana, his good neighbor and caretaker, Joyce Hall, his close aunt Helen, special cousins, many nieces and nephews, his close neighbors, and his beloved Orland friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley on July 30, 2009, his son, Brent Kelley in 1986, both of his sons-in-laws, Lonnie Friend and Douglas Zimmerman, his parents, his sisters, a brother, brothers-in-laws, and several cousins.
There will be no calling or services held. A private burial will be conducted at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Area Food Pantry, 22 Pierson Street, Coldwater, Michigan 49036.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260-495-2915.
