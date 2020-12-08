V. Kay Oster
GARRETT — V. Kay Oster, age 85, of Garrett, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn.
Kay was born July 16, 1935 in Garrett to Virgil and Maxine (Owen) Feagler, and they preceded her in death.
She married Larry D. Oster on July 8, 1956 in Garrett, and he died March 18, 1991.
Kay was a member of the Garrett Presbyterian Church.
Kay is survived by two sons: Kerry (Alicia) Oster, Garrett; Kim (Terri) Oster, Rome City; two daughters, Kami (John) Bodey, Garrett and Kasey (Kerry) Shultz, Garrett; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and three on the way; one great-great-grandchild; two sister-in-laws, Marilyn Feagler, Garrett and Nancy Feagler, Garrett; brother-in-law: Richard Kutzner, Auburn.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Maxine Feagler; husband: Larry Oster; brothers: Jack Feagler and Denny Feagler; sister and brother-in-law: Kerin (Larry) Houser; granddaughter: Tangie Harrel; sister-in-law: Joann Kutzner.
Private family services took place Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Garrett Presbyterian Church with Rev. William Haworth and Rev. Dennis Kutzner officiating. Burial was in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorials are to St. Martin’s Healthcare or the Garrett Presbyterian Church.
