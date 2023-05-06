A Celebration of Life memorial for Lynne Roberts MacDonald will be held at Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Tracey Zimmerman presiding. Mrs. McDonald died Dec. 27, 2022.
