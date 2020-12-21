KENDALLVILLE — Thomas Lee Henry Jr., age 61, of Kendallville, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home. Tom was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 19, 1959 to the late Thomas Lee Henry, Sr. and Elizabeth (Murphy) Vincent.
He married Effie Sue Stinson on January 22, 1985 at the courthouse in Albion.
Tom was employed by Dow Corning in Kendallville for 33 years as a production operator. He loved to sit outside on the patio and watch the birds and nature. He loved playing card games with his family, playing the slots at Firekeeper’s Casino, and going on trips. Tom was a Kentucky Wildcats and Chicago Bears fan, and he loved the old muscle cars. He really loved spending time with his family, and they will deeply miss his presence.
Survivors include, wife, Effie Sue Henry of Kendallville; daughter, Melissa Thompson and Jasper Wall of Kendallville; daughter, Nicole Roberts and James Lyninger of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Tiauna Roberts, Jesse Hicks, Triston Hicks, Noah Dean, Aries Hicks, Jade Thompson and Micah Hicks; three great grandchildren, Hudson Hicks, Luna Hicks and Samuel Hicks. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Austin Roberts, who died in1998.
Visitation was held Monday, December 21, 2020 from 2–7p.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jesse Hicks, Triston Hicks, Noah Dean, James Lyninger Paul Thompson and Roger Carmichael.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
