AVILLA — William “Clete” Carmicheal, age 97, of Avilla, Indiana, died Friday, December 17, 2021 at Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, Indiana.
He was born April 20, 1924 in Brown County, Indiana, to Harley C. and Hazel . (Anderson) Carmicheal.
He married Bertha Inis Fultz on June 20, 1950 in Crown Point, Indiana, and she died November 11, 2020. He was part-owner of C & S Lumber. William was a United States Army veteran.
William was known by all and loved to visit with people. He and Bertha loved to travel and he was a “people person.”
William is survived by two sons, Roger (Deb) Carmicheal and Gary “Rick” (Julie) Carmicheal; three daughters, Janet (Bill) Barnhart, Judy Flowers and Ruth (Bud) Withrow; two brothers, John Carmicheal and Philip (Lila) Carmicheal; two sisters, Sharon Garringer and Kathryn Neill; and grandchildren Billie and Tammy Barnhart, Mike and Sandra Barnhart, Paula Jordan, Karen (Ron Borton) Losinski, Shelley and Chad Jacob, Amy and Marc Leatherman, Alecia and Joel Hudson, and Erika and Larry Katon, and all their families.
Private family services will take place and burial will take place in Avilla Cemetery.
Memorials are to the donor’s choice.
