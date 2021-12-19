INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jerry Lamar Myers, 71, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, in Independence, Missouri.
The son of Charles C. and Henrietta B. (Musser) Myers, he was born May 3, 1950, in Ligonier.
Survivors include four children, Michelle (Charles) Coleman, White Pigeon, Michigan, Mindy Elliott, Fort Wayne, Sean Clark, Kansas City, Missouri, and Jamie Clark, South Bend; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Shelby and Isabell Coleman and Jacob Perry, Jasmine, Jala and Jayden Grayson; and three siblings, Patsy Kelley, Terry Myers and Gary “Wayne” (Rose) Myers.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Larry Myers and Nancy Fausnaugh.
Mr. Myers’ entire working life was devoted to Starcraft in Topeka. He was a member of the American Legion, LaGrange.
He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and camping.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, from11 to 1 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in Oak Park Cemetery, Ligonier.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
