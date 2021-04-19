GARRETT — Ora V. Brewster, 91, of Garrett, went to be with his Savior on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on September 16, 1929 in Auburn, Indiana, a son of the late Melvin and Gwendolyn (Keener) Brewster.
He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Dana Corp. for 11 years, at Wolf and Dessauer Department Store in Interior Design, and then many years as a car salesman before retiring.
He was a member of Living Water Southern Baptist Church. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 739 and American Legion Post 241 both in Waynedale, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, and Mizpah Shrine. He enjoyed tv shows about old cars and working around his house.
Surviving family include his wife, Virginia Brewster; daughter, Lora; several step children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and sister, June.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his sister, Shirley.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital For Children.
Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
