AUBURN — Lucille J (Grogg) Lee, 96 of Auburn, passed away Monday March 15, 2021 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
A lifelong resident of this area she was born and raised in Union Township in DeKalb County on the same farm that was homesteaded by her great great grandfather. She was born June 14, 1924 to Elmer B. and Anna M. (Schuster) Grogg.
Before graduating from the former McIntosh High School in Auburn with the class of 1942, she attended a local two room country school for eight years.
Lucille worked as a telephone operator for 15 years for Indiana Bell and then worked 11 years at Rieke Corporation as a machine operator before retiring in 1980.
She was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Chatter Bells Home Demonstration Club, Indiana chapter of the Quester Club which she was a charter member and the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Waterloo VFW.
She loved being a mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she liked and enjoyed her many friends.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 77 years Donald A Lee. They were married on Oct. 18, 1943 in the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn. She is also survived by a son and daughter in law, Joseph “Joe” and Cindy Lee of Auburn and a daughter Joy A Hoke of Auburn; four grandchildren, Ben (Deanna) Pomeroy, Joshua (Jennifer) Lee, Marci Gustin and Jami (Jeff) Jarrett; 12 great grandchildren, Lucas Pomeroy, Tyler Pomeroy, Tanner Pomeroy, Jada Lee, Jackson Lee, Harper Lee, Lauren Lee, Michael Gustin Jr, Madison Gustin, Mallory Jarrett, Jenna Jarrett, Carly Jarrett and sister in law, Helen Grogg of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Helen Yarde and Alice Scott and a brother Max Grogg.
Private family services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Public visitation is two hours prior to the service Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Lucille’s name to her church, Norris Chapel United Methodist or Seeing Eye Dog Training program.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
