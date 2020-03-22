ALBION — Dwight Hendrickson, age 59, of Albion, Indiana, passed away from injuries sustained in an accident on Thursday afternoon, March 19, 2020 in Noble County. Born July 25, 1960 in Whitley County, he was the son of Thomas Stewart Hendrickson and Colleen (Myers) Statler.
Dwight attended school in Coesse and Central Noble High School. He had worked at Dexter Axle in Albion and Garrett Lighting. Dwight loved visiting with others and had a very giving heart.
Survivors include his mother, Colleen (Myers) Statler of Albion, Indiana; siblings, Deb (Al) Gaerte and Denice (Gordy Carter) Schott, both of Albion, Indiana, David Hendrickson of Columbia City, Indiana, Sue (Tom) Asbury of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Diane (Paul) Mosley of Garrett, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Stewart Hendrickson, and stepfather, Harold J. Statler.
Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Dwight’s immediate family. He will be laid to rest beside his father at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Flowers are welcome to be sent to the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Riley Children’s Hospital.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Dwight’s family online condolences or to send his family flowers.
