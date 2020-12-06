CORUNNA — Cheryl C. Ross, 72, of Corunna, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Parkview-Randallia.
Cheryl was born Nov. 17, 1948, in Fort Wayne to Duane and Phyllis (Crumrine) Wake. Cheryl married John R. Ross on May 18, 1990 in Angola. She was a tax preparer for 15 years, retiring in 2007.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, John R. Ross of Corunna; daughter Sherri Darling of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Michael (Colette) Wake of Warren, Pennsylvania; and sister Kathy Woodward of New Haven.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Phyllis Wake.
Due to the current state of the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garret.
The services will be streamed on Zoom and the details will be released closer to the service time.
Memorials are to St. Anne’s Home, Fort Wayne.
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
