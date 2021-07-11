NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Heather Marie Howiler, 48, of Naperville, Illinois passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 2, 1972 in Auburn, Indiana to Terry D. and Jeanne A. Howiler.
She graduated from Garrett High School, Garrett, Indiana, in 1991 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Ball State University in 1995. She received her Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Aurora University in 2002.
Heather was a beloved educator, having spent 24 years teaching in the Indian Prairie School District (District 204). She became a National Board Certified Teacher in 2011, earning one of the highest honors one can as an educator. She taught 3rd and 5th grades at Kendall Elementary, Builta Elementary, Wheatland Elementary, and most recently she taught Project Arrow (Gifted and Talented) at Peterson Elementary, touching many young lives along the way.
Heather was invested in her church community as well. Her enthusiasm for people and love of Jesus were infectious and she poured herself into the lives of those around her through Women’s Bible study and small group leadership, teaching VBS, and taking short-term missions trips to Latvia, Albania, and the Czech Republic. She provided a warm and welcoming presence to whatever ministry she touched, and she strengthened and impacted the hearts of those with whom she interacted.
Heather was also an avid traveler and always up for an adventure, having traveled to Nicaragua, Mexico, Canada, many of the 50 states, and extensively in Europe — having visited most of that continent.
Survivors include her father, Terry Howiler, of Garrett, Indiana, her sister Heidi Brown and her husband, Dustin, and her two beloved nephews Noah and Emery Brown, all of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Additionally, she leaves behind an enormous group of loving friends who have been such a joy and support to her throughout her life. Heather cultivated so many deep and loving friendships, and she did not know a stranger. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Howiler, her paternal grandparents, Carl and Eileen Howiler, and her maternal grandparents, Richard and Mildred Yoder.
At her request, Heather will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held on July 31, 2021, 2 p.m., at High Point Church, 1805 High Point Drive, Naperville, Illinois. Given her lifelong commitment and dedication to teaching, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heather Howiler Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley with the intention of providing educational opportunities to future students. A link to her donation page can be found at www.cffrv.gives/howiler.
