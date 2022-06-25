COLUMBIA CITY — David Lee Oliver, 70, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 11:53 a.m., on Saturday, June 18, 2022, while camping in LaGrange County, Indiana.
Born on March 20, 1952, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late David Marion and Beverly Jean (Hutton) Oliver.
Growing up in Whitley County, he attended Columbia Township School and Coesse School, then graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1970.
He had worked for the former Essex Wire, Dana, Preferred Hose Coupling in Columbia City. After their closure, he went to work at Walmart, Columbia City, where he had 21 years of service.
Throughout his adult life, he owned and showed Belgian Draft Horses. Belonging to the Belgian Draft Horse Association, he traveled to area events with his team. He leaves behind his beloved Belgians – Joy, Sandy, Sally, Conrad and Styles.
When his grandchildren came along, they became his pride and focus. He enjoyed spending time and spoiling the grandkids. Camping was always a favorite, along with fishing at the area's lakes. In his younger years, he liked to golf and square dance.
A talented singer, he performed solos at church and sometimes sang at a wedding or funeral.
Surviving are his children, Jarod Lee Oliver, of Fort Wayne, Brooke Marie (Matt) McMahon, of Columbia City and Kenny David (Teri) Oliver, of Spencerville; grandchildren, Lynden, Kadyn, Leelan, Karalynn, Kennadi, John, Keylee and Everlee; siblings, Thomas (Jackie) Oliver, of Wolcottville, Connie (Verlin) Dittmer, Timothy Oliver and Danny (Jayne) Oliver, all of Columbia City.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is beside his parents at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in David’s honor are to the Whitley County 4-H.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
