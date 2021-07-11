To the editor:
I would like to encourage Bible-believing Christians in our community to actively resist the leftist progression in our society through peaceful but aggressive means.
Francis Schaeffer, a famous American Christian philosopher, founded a retreat in Switzerland called L’Abri. L’Abri was a retreat center for young people seeking answers to ultimate questions in life.
In his book titled “How Should We Then Live?” Schaeffer describes the progression of the secular mind, apart from God, throughout history. Man’s attempt to define his own purpose and identity, apart from God, and to arrive at answers for ultimate questions, eventually fails and leads to despair.
Societal collapse occurs when this despair reaches epidemic proportions, and society unravels. The despairing populace inevitably turns toward authoritarian leaders to define absolutes for them. They are willing to give up freedoms over time to achieve an illusion of peace of mind and relative prosperity.
Ultimately, this authoritarian government never delivers on its promises, and it becomes oppressive. Marxist governments are a good example.
American society has worked fairly well until the Sexual Revolution (1960s) due to the presence of a Christian consensus. Differences of opinion could be managed. However, Schaeffer saw this consensus was deteriorating, and America was headed towards the same fate as other nations.
Americans do not agree on the sanctity of human life in the womb or sexual ethics, for example.
Sixty-two million unborn lives have been terminated in the womb since Roe v. Wade (1973). In previous generations, there was a general consensus that unborn lives matter. Not true now. There is no agreement regarding sexual ethics, either.
Biblical ethics limit sexual activity to one man and one woman, in a marital relationship, for the purposes of raising godly offspring. Nowadays, many other sexual practices are considered normal. In fact, biblical sexual ethics are vilified as archaic, homophobic and transphobic.
School systems throughout the nation are seeking to re-define sexual ethics and to wrench the responsibility for moral instruction from parents. Loudoun County, Virginia, is only one of many school systems that are promoting unbiblical values. School systems want to silence Christians from speaking about their faith, yet openly teach neo-Marxist ideology, and provide profane reading materials to students. This movement is not limited to a few school districts in leftist states, either. It is permeating the entire nation. The current presidential administration supports this ideology, so this trend is likely to worsen.
I strongly suggest Christian parents keep an eye on local school affairs. Run for school board positions. Interact with activist groups such as Purple for Parents. Watch for acronyms like SEL (Social Emotional Learning) and research them. SEL is a program based on Neo-Marxist ideology teaching all people with white skin tone are white supremacists. Ask your children what they are being taught. Challenge educators, administrators and school boards. Be aware of leftist tactics. Don’t be silenced. Leftist activists try to silence others by accusing them of racism, for example. Be willing to home school rather than allowing your child to be indoctrinated into false ideologies. Join a solid, biblical church.
Political solutions are important but not the most important thing. God created man and gives him his identity and purpose. Man doesn’t define his own identity and purpose. The purpose of man, as an image-bearer of God, is to glorify God individually, in the family, in the church, and in society. He represents God in the material world. The absolutes of Scripture guide man in this regard. Fulfilling this purpose requires a new birth and a new mind. These are the most needful things for all to know. You can contact me at sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.