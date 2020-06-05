COVID-19 cases are exploding in LaGrange County.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
The data indicates that when the state started easing stay at home restrictions, people apparently took that as a sign that the coronavirus danger was over, and stopped practicing the things that initially helped slow the spread of the disease.
According to KPC’s LaGrange County bureau chief, Patrick Redmond, just one week ago, LaGrange County reported 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, that number reached 102 cases.
On Monday, LaGrange Sheriff Jeff Campos reported that six of his deputies had been sickened with COVID-19 and had recovered. At the time, no cases had been detected in the LaGrange County Jail population.
LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin is concerned that people are not practicing social distancing, not wearing masks and not washing their hands as well as they should.
“It’s just that simple, yet people are not doing it,” he said.
He believes that people have been lulled into a false sense of security because LaGrange County’s death rate for COVID-19 patients has remained relatively low, with only two deaths reported since mid-March. He credits the county’s low death rate as the result of swift action taken by health care providers to protect the county’s most vulnerable population, the elderly.
“We did an unbelievably good job of quarantining, so we didn’t have as many cases,” he explained. “And locally, we protected our nursing homes.”
But as COVID-19 cases climb, Pechin worries new cases will place an enormous amount of stress on the region’s health care resources, especially in Fort Wayne where most of the area’s most critically ill COVID-19 patients are treated.
Locally, he said the virus is striking young and old, including the Amish.
People in their 30s, 40s and 50s are getting “really sick,” he said.
It appears people are no longer taking social distancing practices seriously. Pechin expects the number of new infections “to triple in the next couple of weeks, up to 40 people a day getting infected.”
Free testing for COVID-19 is available at an OptumServe site at Lakeland High School and sites at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Angola or Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
To sign up for testing, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
We urge readers to consider being tested.
At the conclusion of his column which will appear in this newspaper Sunday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff writes:
Here is what I would like for you to do. If you leave your home, take a mask with you. Then, if you find yourself close to other people, help protect them by putting the mask over your nose and mouth. But if you cannot wear a mask for some reason, buy a face shield and wear it as the next best thing.
If you do this, thank you for helping to protect the rest of us and all our loved ones. If you choose not to help, I do not understand.
(By the way, while I was writing this, I got a call that another COVID-19 positive nursing home resident had died. It made me very sad.)
We urge readers to heed the advice of the dedicated and knowledgeable health care professionals who are at the front lines.
When you can’t social distance, do you wear a mask?
So far about 80% have replied “always” or “sometimes” to our new online poll.
To respond and/or view up-to-the minute results go to kpcnews.com/polls
