To the editor:
It’s encouraging that Auburn Mayor-elect Mike Ley has expressed interest in targeting domestic violence as a community priority (The Star, Nov. 7). That’s not something you normally hear about in a municipal election campaign, but I see no reason why Auburn can’t address something so fundamental to the safety, welfare and happiness of the people who live here. One of the things I hope Mike will make part of this effort is the recruitment and hiring of more women police officers. This seems to me to be a matter of pure common sense since most (though certainly not all) domestic violence victims are women and children.
I have raised the need for affirmative recruitment of women officers several times at City Council meetings, but with disappointing results. “That’s discrimination!” one of my colleagues burst out angrily on one occasion. Well yes, but it isn’t the kind of “invidious discrimination” that the law frowns on. It would be a fair effort to redress past gender imbalance in our police hiring practices with a specific performance objective in mind: to comfort and reassure female victims of domestic violence when police officers are forced to intervene or investigate.
In order to avoid accusations of “reverse discrimination,” I suggest that Auburn hire professional personnel consultants to map out an outreach program to women who might be potential recruits: graduates of post-secondary criminal justice programs, for example, and let them know that Auburn welcomes their applications to become members of our police department. Consultants are always targets of taxpayer skepticism, but we hire a lot of them for bricks-and-mortar projects. Why not for this?
I’m sure that there are people who don’t think that Auburn needs more than a couple of “token” women in the police department, and then maybe only as dispatchers. But two decades into the 21st century we surely have the power and the right to address our community’s 21st-century problems. Lack of gender equality in police hiring is surely one of them.
Mike Walter
Member, Auburn City Council
