25 years ago
• The DeKalb Heart Association kicked off its 1994-95 fundraising season with a special gifts “tele-party” at Graber Realty in downtown Auburn. The funds will be used for educating people about the signs of stroke and the importance of taking medical action when symptoms occur. Dr. Paul Trausch led the campaign in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.