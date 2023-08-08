To the Editor:
I would like to thank Kathryn Bassett for the two outstanding “Ex School Employees Face Charges” articles on the front page of The Star on Aug. 3, 2023! Very well written and reported long-form articles and the reporting that Auburn needs.
I look forward to reading more material in The Star from Kathryn Bassett in the days and months to come!
John Humphrey
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.