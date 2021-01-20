To the editor:
Since leaving the Council on Aging after 37 years as executive director, my thoughts continue to reminisce on the agency’s path of challenges and growth.
I would now be remiss if I did not pen a few lines to share one of the major reasons for the agency’s “four score plus” years of success.
Hundreds and probably thousands of folks past and present have had a page or chapter in the novel of the DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center/DART’s rendition of its history. These are agencies, businesses, companies, state, local and regional government entities (or government-funded), health-related groups, human service organizations, service clubs, fraternal organizations, news media, foundations, educators, churches, public service employees, families and individuals (and hope have not left any out!).
For an agency with so many missions, naturally its day-to-day, year-after-year purpose and goals were met by incredible staff, board members and volunteers.
However, their jobs/responsibilities needed the stable “armor” provided by the partners such as listed above. We felt your presence, we were humbled by your generosity and felt secure in our missions because of the “blanket” of support you made certain that we knew was ours, often simply for the asking.
2021 will continue to present many of the same challenges faced in 2020, but we are all hoping and praying for a steady return to normalcy.
I personally thank each of the COA partners for the scores of years I had the privilege to experience your goodness, assistance, mentoring, advice and support.
The new COA E.D., Duane Blankenship, has heard the “wonders” of what your partnerships have meant for our agency and I know looks forward to enjoying the same relationships.
My humble thank you,
Meg Zenk
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.