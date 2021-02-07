90 years ago
• Work was started this week to rebuild the opera house in Albion which was badly damaged by fire recently. Moore and Thomas are rebuilding the first story of the building and the addition to the upper story known as the opera house, is being sponsored by 27 local citizens. Each has donated $100.
