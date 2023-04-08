Out-going clerk-treasurer gives endorsement
To the Editor:
I am compelled to make a public comment about the current local election campaigns, after once again witnessing what I see is a mix of political posturing and out-right vendetta towards our mayor by some of the city council members.
I am currently in my 47th and final year working in public service. All this time I have worked in either the utility office or Clerk-Treasurer office. At the end of this term, I will have served 20 years as the clerk-treasurer. I feel I am one of the most knowledgeable and involved individuals to truly see and understand the true workings of city government.
During my years with the city, I have worked with 5 different administrations. While I absolutely do not wish to discount or downplay any previous administration, I do want to set the record straight on the current administration, from my point of view.
Never have I witnessed a mayor that so deeply cares about the lives of all our citizens (especially those in desperate need), is focused on only things that are good and benefit our city in some way, and a person that is courageous enough to make the tough decisions for the benefit of the city.
Mayor Mike Ley is focused and committed to just one thing — doing his best to make Auburn the BEST it can be by listening to the community as they express their needs, desires, and interests. I have witnessed his passion to grow our community by working with developers and investors to bring more housing (all types) to our city as well as creating a business environment that entices business to join our community. Mayor Ley is deeply invested in promoting these quality of place amenities.
Mayor Ley does not just think of all these initiatives as his own. He engages people and businesses at any opportunity. He listens and hears them. He recognized opportunities that should be developed by private investment as well as opportunities the city should grab hold of and make into something beneficial to the city.
Regrettably the Mayor had to bring a lawsuit against the council due to their over-reaching and illegal acts. The court rightfully ruled in the Mayor’s favor on all counts, shutting down the illegal actions of the council. Enough said.
Concerning Mayor Ley’s full legal authority to manage the operations of the city in terms of department heads and how the various departments are organized, he has absolutely made the correct and very best decisions for the city. I have witnessed enough workings of all the city departments to know what needs corrected or adjusted. I know Mayor Ley struggled to make those tough decisions. He could have taken the easy way and just let things alone, but he did not. He recognized problems and took the appropriate action to correct them. I commend him. Kudos!
I wrote this letter because I know Mike Ley is a man of integrity, honesty, and compassion. He loves Auburn. He would do and has done anything for anyone. His only agenda is for the betterment of this community and county. We should be so lucky to have more elected officials with the same characteristics.
I have served my time. I am ready to move into another phase of my life and enjoy the blessings this community has to offer. I will be voting for Mike Ley on May 2.
Patty Miller Auburn Clerk-treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.