To the editor:
Recently, the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Andrew Saul, announced that Social Security offices would be open to the public all day on Wednesdays nationwide.
Currently, Social Security offices are closed to the public on Wednesday afternoons. Commissioner Saul stated that opening the offices to the public on Wednesday afternoons is an effort to improve service to the public.
I have worked for SSA for 18 years and currently work in a local field office. There will be consequences to this new policy that Commissioner Saul did not disclose. As a result of opening doors to the public on Wednesday afternoons, local workloads will increase. SSA staff currently use Wednesday afternoons to reduce the pending workloads. That time will now be spent taking in more work with even less time to process it. Another consequence is that processing times will increase as the workloads increase. We will be able to take your retirement or disability claims, but it will take even longer for your claim to be processed. This results in delayed retirement or disability payments.
SSA staff take our service to the public seriously and we want to do the very best job that we can. However, as workloads continue to increase, so does the pressure to process the work more quickly with less time. There will be a significant increase in SSA employees who retire or leave the agency due to the added stress. The majority of employees who leave are usually not replaced and even if they are replaced, it takes years for new employees to become proficient at their jobs because of the complex and technical nature of the job. The employees who remain are even more stressed and the cycle continues.
The root cause of the problem started when the agency made the poor decision to cut staffing levels at a time when workloads increased as the Baby-Boomers aged. The problem will continue until the agency decides to hire enough front line employees for us to be able to do our jobs correctly and provide the level of service that the public deserves. With enough staffing, we could be open all day on Wednesday and allow time for employees to process work timely.
As a Social Security employee, I feel the work I do is important and I want to provide the best service to the American public. However, Commissioner Saul is implementing a new policy that will make my job more difficult and ultimately impacts the service to the American public.
Karime Masson
Fremont
