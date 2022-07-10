25 years ago
• Sara Engerman, the 19-year-old daughter of John and Janis Engerman of Kendallville, was crowned the 1997 Miss Indiana Saturday night at the Michigan City High School auditorium in Michigan City. She is the first Miss Limberlost to capture the state crown and win two preliminary competitions. The new Miss Indiana will be welcomed home to Kendallville with a parade and community gathering.
