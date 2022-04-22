To the editor:
We are wholeheartedly supportive of our daughter, Amanda Steward Charles, in her bid for DeKalb County commissioner.
Amanda has proven her ability to balance career and community service as a teacher and city councilwoman. She is a gifted problem-solver with an even temperament and solid organizational skills.
We know you can count on Amanda to take your concerns seriously. She is passionate about the future of DeKalb County.
Leonard and Cindy Steward
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.