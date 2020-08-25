Aug. 15
The Houston Chronicle on the Beirut explosion in comparison to an industrial Texas fire in 1947:
The chemical explosions halfway across the world in Beirut, killing 200 people, hit too close to home for many of us Texans.
We’ve been there. In 1947, the nation’s worst industrial accident to date exploded just 45 minutes southeast of downtown Houston in Texas City, killing nearly 600 and injuring thousands. In 2013, a small fertilizer plant exploded in a tiny town called West, killing 15 people.
Those Texas disasters were triggered by the same chemical blamed in Beirut: ammonium nitrate, a common and mostly unregulated fertilizer stored as pellets that is often used as an explosive in mining and construction and is a favorite ingredient for amateur bomb makers such as the Oklahoma City terrorist Timothy McVeigh.
We Texans who remember the Arkema explosion of organic peroxides after Hurricane Harvey and at least six other chemical explosions, fires and major leaks since then may have murmured the same disillusioned chorus as we watched Beirut burn and cry: There but for the grace of God goes Texas because those appointed to keep us safe sure as hell aren’t doing their jobs.
A tragedy such as the one we saw in Beirut should serve as a wake-up call to any American who lives as we in Houston do: cheek-by-jowl with massive amounts of dangerous chemicals, often sloppily stored.
Yet, if history is any guide, it won’t.
The best way to understand why is to go back seven years and recall the high hopes of the federal government’s massive response to the disaster in West, and then examine how they came crashing down under the weight of bureaucracy and industry pressure.
Maybe the only way to persuade state and federal regulators to protect us from dangerous chemicals is to never let them forget how miserably they’ve failed to do so.
As NPR correspondent Eric Westervelt reported in detail, we’re a country left exposed to enormous risks from the thousands of sites across our land that house vast stores of ammonium nitrate and other deadly compounds. An eight-part series by the Chronicle’s investigative staff in 2016 had previously exposed just how vulnerable this region is to devastating industrial accidents, and detailed how industry had thwarted Obama’s reform efforts.
After the Beirut blast, Chemical Safety Board Managing Director Katherine Lemos called on America to not let such a thing happen again here. She said that accidents like the ones in Beirut and West can be avoided — if government sets and enforces tougher safety standards.
“We are about preventing catastrophic explosions. This is preventable,” Lemos said. “We really need to push on it. I think it’s critical. That’s our job.”
And it’s our job, Texans, as voters, to hold government representatives to that job.
If we don’t, we know what will happen. We’ve seen it before. And we saw it in Beirut.
