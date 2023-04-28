EDITOR'S NOTE: Information from Fremont Public Schools indicates that the tax rate for the referendum, if approved by the voters, could actually be less than the $0.1963 that will be voted on Tuesday if the school's Board of Trustees approves lower rates in subsequent budget years.
To the Editor:
I read, with interest, your article on the Fremont Community Schools property tax referendum set for May 2, which appeared in the weekend edition (April 22-April 23) of the Herald Republican. In your article, you stated my assertion of a $26 Million total for the tax levy “appears to be inaccurate.”
Here is the math on the $26 Million total amount of the proposed property tax levy on May 2:
Fremont Community Schools filed a document with the State of Indiana in connection with the proposed tax levy titled, “Proposed Revenue Spending Plan.” This document is marked as “A-1,” and I have included a copy of it for your consideration.
The first year of the Fremont Community Schools tax estimate is based on applying the proposed tax rate of $0.1963 per $100 (rate shown near top of document A-1) to the net assessed valuation amount of $1,494,114,622 for the school district (provided in footnote 1 of document A-1).
Therefore, the school corporation estimates the annual revenue from the proposed tax to be $2,932,947 for the first year. This figure is noted clearly in the middle section of the Proposed Revenue Spending Plan, A-1.
In addition, in footnote 1 of the Proposed Revenue Spending Plan, document A-1, "The school corporation expects the assessed valuation to grow by approximately 3% each year" for the next seven years of the eight-year levy.
Increasing the assessed valuation amount by 3% per year (which is what Fremont Community Schools expects will happen) would, in turn, cause the annual revenue from the proposed tax to also increase by 3% per year.
Therefore, based on estimates Fremont Community Schools filed with the State of Indiana, here is the projected eight-year tax revenue stream from the proposed levy on May 2, 2023 (all figures rounded to the nearest dollar):
Year 1: $2,932,947 (figure calculated by the school district for year 1)
Year 2: $3,020,935 (increase year 1 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 3: $3,111,563 (increase year 2 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 4: $3,204,910 (increase year 3 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 5: $3,301,058 (increase year 4 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 6: $3,400,089 (increase year 5 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 7: $3,502,092 (increase year 6 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Year 8: $3,607,155 (increase year 7 amount by 3%, per school district estimates)
Total: $26,080,749 (Total New Tax Revenue for the Eight-Year Levy up for a vote on May 2)
I look forward to seeing a published correction issued by the newspaper, based on the above. Should independent documentation be available providing evidence of your reported figure of $20.32 Million, it would be prudent to publish the documentation so discerning readers may study this matter for themselves.
Daniel Thiele, Fremont
