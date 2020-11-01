Whether you’ve voted early or are planning to go on Election Day, voting will wrap up Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean, however, that election season necessarily ends Tuesday night.
In fact, it will likely take several days after Tuesday to verify a final winner in all races from local to state and federal offices.
This year could be one of the biggest elections in a while, as counties in both Indiana and nationally have been reporting huge interest in voting this fall. Whether that’s simply a shift to more people voting early instead of on Election Day or whether it’s simply more people coming out to vote will have to be seen after Tuesday, but enthusiasm is looking high.
Presidential elections always bring out the biggest voter crowds, but even then, voter turnout is generally only about 6-in-10 eligible voters. While about half of voters vote Republican and the other half votes Democrat, both are smaller than the group that doesn’t vote at all.
If more people are making their voices heard compared to the average election, that can only be good for American democracy, regardless of who the winners are.
As voters head to the polls for Tuesday, we wanted to offer some quick reminders to voters:
• Leave your political gear at home or in the car. Voters can’t electioneer in the polls, which includes wearing things like hats, T-shirts, buttons, etc. that support a candidate or political party. If you come in displaying that stuff, pollworkers will ask you to remove it.
• Wear a mask at the polls. Masks are technically not required, but you’re likely to be standing in close proximity to other voters and come into contact with pollworkers who will be engaging with hundreds of people on Tuesday. Help prevent spread of COVID-19 at the polls by masking up while you’re there.
• The straight-party voting button doesn’t fill out everything in your ballot. If you choose to vote straight-party Republican, Democrat or Libertarian, you still have to individually select candidates for at-large seats, non-partisan school board races and judge retention questions.
• You don’t have to cast a vote for any candidates in a particular race if you don’t want to. Don’t know or don’t like any of the candidates in a race on the ballot? You can leave it blank, if you want, and submit your ballot.
• And, lastly, don’t expect that all election results will be in on Tuesday night. Unless it’s a landslide in one direction or the other, general consensus is that final winners won’t be determined until day(s) afterward while mail-in ballots are collected, verified and counted. Doing that process right — especially after many questions have been raised about fraud despite a lack of compelling evidence of it — takes time.
This week, use your voice and vote.
Let’s make 2020 a surge year for democracy and increase turnout to its highest numbers.
