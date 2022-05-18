When I began to search for a host family I knew that cohabitating and serving would be impossible with the wrong pairing. With blinders on, I selfishly viewed the host family position as a vehicle for the adventure I was seeking.
I am now convinced that meeting my host family was fated, not only was bringing me into their home a means for my growth, so much of who I have become has been spoken through their lips and impressed upon me by the actions of their hearts. With 4,000 miles separating the people that raised me for nearly two decades, my host family has seamlessly slipped into my life and become as much of a haven as my own.
My host mom’s arms wrapped around me are evocative of my mom’s, a small circle that shields me from fear and worry for as many moments as a hug lasts. I believe my soul was meant to meet hers, to witness her love pour out like a spring that never runs dry. In her I have found not only a host mom, but a dear friend — funneling through reality TV like air in our lungs and chatting over twin chais at the table. Her humility and empathy has presented itself many times when my tears spilled out over homesickness.
My host dad lives out so much of the same and fills a hole in my life I didn’t think I had. We have found ourselves frequently conversing around the kitchen island when everyone else’s chins are tucked snug under their covers. He raises our spirits and always knows the perfect song for a Tuesday night. He shows care through action and exhibits intentionality in serving his family.
Beginning the lifetime of the family we built together in July of last year, the eldest of the two and I lacked a mutual language to close the length of space between us. As I became more comfortable in my words and unafraid to ask questions when my knowledge ended, our time became fueled by creativity and similarity in play. He has been an example to me of empathy and has filled me with joy in every day we have spent together. After many months worth of playtimes amidst the darkness of 8 o’clock and dinners touching feet under the table, I am writing this beside this same child as he sits comfortably pressed against my side — both of us holding tightly to an unexpected belonging we have found in one another.
The younger of the two has become so much a part of my everyday life that returning to Indiana with a dent from the place he sits on my hip without him to fill it, feels the most bitter part of coming home. We were quick to become inseparable, a natural connection that hasn’t faded in nine months. We speak our own language of noises and words, how we have become so in tune after many hours of togetherness. I have sunk deeply into our routines — walks to visit the cows, avocado for breakfast, and walking to the bakery to bring home bread for the other three. Our time together has taught me so fluidly to stay grounded and present. Witnessing exploration and learning through the eyes of someone so young has changed the way I find the world to spin.
In this home I feel so inexplicably known. I am greeted by little voices before the sun rises and spend my waking hours fully embraced in all the goodness that this family has to offer. I am made better by knowing them and holding the title of “Claire Bär” (Claire Bear) each time I step through their front door. They have, without preaching, taught me to be authentic and speak with kindness sewed into my sentences. We have celebrated, traveled, laughed, and grieved together — nine months of close proximity turned us into a family.
From stammering in expressions of fondness by speaking “Ich hab dich lieb” (“I have love for you”) to proudly and potently holding the attention of the other while declaring “ich liebe dich” (“I love you”).
How wonderful a gift that with no genes binding us together, we both now have families on continents that are not our own.
