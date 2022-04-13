My fears of the unknown that boiled within me before embarking on my European year were made minute by the salt of consternation upon arriving. I came to view myself harshly as incapable of what I had convinced myself was waiting for me through years of grade books. I craved home, my partner, and each soul that has known me deeply since birth and in time since then. I came to live in a haze of strangeness, knowing that comfort was a privilege that required effort to reproduce. I sulked with each moment my reality became just that. Leaving the house alone was unthinkable with the possibility of my mother tongue being unusable. I often walked with no destination, explored without ever stepping through a doorway ... facing only as an observer of the patterns this world followed. A tangible unbelonging estranged me.
As the evenings began to deliver brisk air like a save the date for winter, I spoke to my host parents of my hesitation to explore. To which my host mom jumped at the idea to go together to Hamburg to help assimilate me with the city. Fall had settled in as we bundled up and made our way to the humble train station situated on the outskirts of our town. We boarded a direct train to the city and made ourselves a nest of jackets and bags as we scarfed down croissants leaving crumbs like snowflakes on the blue train seats.
Smoky city air filled the cabin as the doors parted open, revealing Hamburg central station. Lofty paneled glass ceilings and metal arches bearing resemblance to a chapel, holding four times as many platforms as the one from which we came. Indulging in franzbrötchen at the station and walking into the busy streets filled with cigarette clouds initiating me into the city. We scoped out coffee shops tightly wedged between buildings, easy to miss to anyone who isn’t looking. We happened upon a flea market covering as many acres as a corn field back home, filled with hidden trinkets waiting to be placed upon a mantle. With blisters biting our heels, we moved in the direction of the station. Minding the gap, we reboarded and soon found ourselves surrounded by quietude and myself a new feeling of situatedness.
In the coming months I found my feet following that same route each weekend, occasionally with a destination, but oftentimes I thought little about what I was searching for. Those days paved themselves to be some of my fondest memories of Germany. Stumbling upon a vintage jewelry store, run by a kind man that had unlocked that same door every morning for the past 30 years. Slipping into a coffee shop, tituraly French with stacks of porcelain tea cups from which every drink was served, shaking with each jolt of the door opening. A thrift store named after an American dish with a talkative employee from which conversation moved well into his lunch break. Walking down brick streets and past stucco apartment buildings riddled with vines, making me giggle with interruption from the loss of breath in remembering when I imagined what Europe would be like.
The German town I intimately know now has felt more evocative of home with every trip to the city, bike ride under a canopy of trees, giggle of the boys I hold close each day, and conversation with a stranger in a language I have found myself to adore. Homely in the waves of neighbors and greetings of familiarity in the supermarket and on the street alike. Recreating paths through ankle scraping fields as if I were back in the fields off of State Road 9. Sinking into a routine of walking with hands a third of the size of my own, holding tight with caution of passing cars and anticipating the scent of fresh bread soon to be wafting from the bag clutched to my side. I find myself now with less than two months until returning back to the States, frequently relishing in moments of remembrance for all the fear I have shed in persistence and gratitude for all I have come to be within myself. Note from Claire: I graduated from Oak Farm Montessori High School in May of 2021 and two months later found myself living as an au pair in Germany. In this adventure and in all things, I am exploring fulfillment and following the path set before me; contact me at weissclaire414@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.